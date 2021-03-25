Prince Charles (pictured) is seemingly facing an upward battle to regain the public’s trust, after his son Prince Harry took aim at him in his recent bombshell interview with Oprah. Getty

But after having three conversations with his father, Harry alleged that he was all but cut off, leaving him with no choice but to take matters into his own hands.

"By that point I took matters into my own hands,” he said, before explaining his course action was to ensure the best possible outcome for himself, Meghan and baby Archie.

"There was an opportunity, many opportunities, for my family to show support... No one from my family said anything,” he said.

To make matters worse, Meghan and Harry also spoke of an unnamed family member, who allegedly commented on "how dark" Archie’s skin might be prior to his birth.

Harry (left) claimed that his father stopped taking his calls in the lead-up to Megxit. CBS

While the couple refused to name names, their comments have since led to intense speculation over who made the remark, implicating several key royals, including Prince Charles.

“Social media is going crazy with people pointing the finger at Charles and calling him a racist,” a royal source claimed to Star magazine.

“He totally denies, but the situation has become out of control,” the insider added, before explaining it will “take a miracle” to undo the damage caused by the Oprah interview.

“Charles worked so hard to get his reputation back on track after his affair with Camilla, but it’s going to take a miracle for him to make any kind of comeback after this,” they added.

Harry (right) and Meghan's claims have since led to intense speculation over who made the remark about Archie's skin, implicating several key royals, including Prince Charles (left). Getty

Harry and Meghan’s bombshell claims have seemingly made it worse for the heir apparent, who is frequently criticised for his controversial past and “political meddling”.

Experts reportedly believe the 72-year-old’s forward-thinking approach to the monarchy could divide the UK and potentially fuel republican sentiment.

According to Express, Charles wants to diminish the Monarchy to just a few select members – mostly direct family, as one of his first rulings as king.

While some royalists welcome change, others fear Charles forward-thinking efforts could be too drastic a change from the Queen’s monarchy people have become used to.