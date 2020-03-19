Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have reportedly cancelled their upcoming spring tour of Europe and gone into self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Charles and Camilla’s cancelled trip comes after it was revealed Her Majesty is about to flee London to Windsor as the Coronavirus pandemic reportedly worsens in the UK.

Buckingham Palace reportedly confirmed the Queen, 93, was heading to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday, which is one week earlier than planned.

Charles and Camilla, aged 71 and 72 respectively, were supposed to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan later this month.

Royal insiders have claimed it's likely Queen Elizabeth will stay in Windsor while the country is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

A palace spokesman said: "As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary.

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.

"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed,” the spokesman said.