Shocking new rumours have surfaced that the shunned royal tried to take his own life. Getty

The publication claims that after being stripped of royal duties and disgraced by his mother and his family, Prince Andrew’s future looks bleak.

While he refuses to cooperate with investigators, it doesn’t stop the claims that he had sex with underage girls and self-proclaimed sex slaves of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew flatly denies the allegations made by Virginia Roberts, who says she had sex with him when she was 17 years of age, yet Virginia stands firm with her claims.

Prince Andrew flatly denies the allegations made by Virginia Roberts, who says she had sex with him when she was 17 years of age. Supplied

“In truth, Andrew has nothing left to live for and is facing the real possibility of being the first royal ever sent to prison,” a palace source tells GLOBE. “His future is grim, indeed.”

Meanwhile, Andrew was reportedly shunned by his royal siblings as he celebrated his 60th birthday on the 19th February.

A low-key private dinner held for Andrew with approximately 50 guests, but none of the senior royals were anywhere to be seen, reports the Daily Mail.

The publication claims that after being stripped of royal duties and disgraced by his mother and his family, Prince Andrew’s future looks bleak.

Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were no shows at the glitzy party, which was held at Royal Lodge, the Windsor residence Andrew shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

“Neither of Andrew’s brothers were there, nor was Anne, but it was a wonderful party,” one guest told the publication, adding there was still a “really good range of people”.

Those who did celebrate with the Prince included former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, actor Sir John Standing and racing heir Guy Sangster, said the report.

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression call Life Line on 13 11 14 or visit Beyond Blue.