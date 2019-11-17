Prince Andrew's bizarre alibi for night he allegedly had sex with Virginia Roberts BBC

Andrew, dad to Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29, with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, said: “That couldn’t have happened because the date being suggested — the 10th of March — I was at home with the children.

“I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at about 4 or 5 in the afternoon and then because the Duchess was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there.”

He was asked why he could remember going for something so mundane as a pizza 18 years on, and he added: "Because going to Pizza Express in Woking is a very unusual thing for me to do. I’ve never been . . . I’ve only been to Woking a couple of times and I remember it weirdly distinctly. As soon as somebody reminded me of it, I went, 'Oh yes I remember that.'"

Virginia has claimed that she was forced to have sex with Andrew by Epstein.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts

Virginia also claimed they danced together that night at Tramp nightclub in London and that the Duke was sweaty and smelly. But Andrew said that a "peculiar medical condition" brought on by being shot at in the Falklands War meant he could not have "sweated profusely”.

Andrew said: “I’ve no recollection of meeting her. In fact I’m convinced I was never in Tramp with her. There are a number of things wrong with that story, one of which is that I don’t know where the bar is in Tramp. I don’t drink.

“I don’t think I’ve ever bought a drink in Tramp.

“There’s a slight problem with the sweating because I have peculiar medical condition which is that I don’t sweat, or didn’t at the time, because I had suffered an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at . . . it was impossible for me to sweat.”

