Andrew ruined his reputation with awful TV interview Newsnight

The publication alleges that the shunned royal is planning to spill world-changing revelations about Princess Diana’s death, as well as details about another royal’s alleged extra marital affairs, and he will apparently name the ‘real father’ of one prince.

Of the Diana claims, the source says, ‘It will be Andrew’s biggest bombshell of all.’

The Queen will be horrified by report

‘Andrew would also know the truth about [one royal’s] real dad,’ adds the insider.

The source also claims that Andrew would reveal ‘shocking info about Meghan’.

Now that Andrew’s allowance has been cut, any potential tell-all would be very lucrative for the prince.

Meghan and Harry might be bracing themselves Getty

‘Fergie’s seeing dollar signs and egging him on,’ outrageously adds the publication’s source.

‘He feels so betrayed right now and I think he will tell all and bring them down. The queen will be devastated.’

The palace has yet to respond to In Touch’s out-there report, but insiders say it is unlikely that Andrew would burns his bridges in such an uncouth and very final way.