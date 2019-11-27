Adultery, love children and death: Prince Andrew's revenge tell-all ‘could ruin the royal family’
The scandal plagued Prince is the subject of eyebrow-raising report
Prince Andrew is planning a revenge tell all which will detail new information about all of the worst scandals that have afflicted the royal family – including the death of Princess Diana, alleged extra-marital affairs and new dirt on Meghan Markle, according to an outrageous new US report today.
WATCH: Prince Charles refuses to answer questions about Prince Andrew
American publication In Touch sensationally claims the Prince is so furious that he’s had to step down from royal duties following his involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, he now supposedly ‘plans to get revenge on the royal family by exposing their dirty secrets’.
‘His reputation is already in tatters and he feels like his whole family has turned against him – so the way he sees it, what’s he got to lose?’ sensationally claims the magazine’s source.
Andrew ruined his reputation with awful TV interview
Newsnight
The publication alleges that the shunned royal is planning to spill world-changing revelations about Princess Diana’s death, as well as details about another royal’s alleged extra marital affairs, and he will apparently name the ‘real father’ of one prince.
Of the Diana claims, the source says, ‘It will be Andrew’s biggest bombshell of all.’
The Queen will be horrified by report
‘Andrew would also know the truth about [one royal’s] real dad,’ adds the insider.
The source also claims that Andrew would reveal ‘shocking info about Meghan’.
Now that Andrew’s allowance has been cut, any potential tell-all would be very lucrative for the prince.
Meghan and Harry might be bracing themselves
Getty
‘Fergie’s seeing dollar signs and egging him on,’ outrageously adds the publication’s source.
‘He feels so betrayed right now and I think he will tell all and bring them down. The queen will be devastated.’
The palace has yet to respond to In Touch’s out-there report, but insiders say it is unlikely that Andrew would burns his bridges in such an uncouth and very final way.