Prince Andrew faces the music Newsnight

“I’m sure she watched the interview and knows the gravity of the accusations. But the queen is going to believe, as many mothers do,” the source continues.

According to the publication lie detector expert Mike Sylvestre analysed the audio from the interview and says that when the prince was “hit with some hard questions, one thing he did was drop the volume of his voice.”

The prince is feeling the heat

“For example when Andrew says he has ‘no’ recollection’ of meeting Virginia his volume dropped. "That’s a clear indication that someone is being deceptive,” says Mike.

“My opinion is that he met the lady,” he adds.

The news comes as Andrew released a statement saying he was withdrawing from public duties this week.

The Queen has had a tough few months The Royal Family

Other outlets report that it was his elder brother Charles that stepped in and made him withdraw.

“Charles was very involved in the decision as heir to the throne. He knew action had to be taken. The Duke knew he couldn’t fight any more. His royal career is over,” a source tells The Sun.