“Andrew doesn’t get on social media anymore – he had to delete his Duke of York accounts because of trolls - so it took a few hours for it to get back to him about what Fergie had posted. When he found out, he was furious,” says a source.

“Not because he disagrees, but more because he knew it would awaken the beast of everyone talking about him. He wants her to get off social media too for a while, but there’s no way she’ll do it.

"She loves having a voice of her own on Twitter and Instagram and she’ll fight him on this one. Things have been pretty icy in the York household this weekend.”

Fergie publicly stood by her ex-husband's side since accusations were made that the royal sexually assaulted Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was just 17 years old.

Andrew, 62, “strongly denies” accusations of having sex with Virginia, then an underage teenager, in New York and London

Earlier this year, in a joint court filing, lawyers for Andrew and Virginia announced that the two parties had reached an out-of-court settlement, with the prince agreeing to pay Virginia an undisclosed sum and also vowing to make a substantial donation to her charity in support of victims’ rights.

