The announcement follows the trainwreck British TV interview about his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, which was widely criticised.

Prince Andrew has announced he will step back from public life, saying his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is 'a major disruption' to the Royal Family.

In a statement released today, the Prince said:

Prince Andrew's Statement: Statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG

It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required

One royal source told the paper: ‘The statement Buckingham Palace issued said the Queen was aware of the interview but not that she approved it. It's extraordinary how this has unfolded, without any real consultation with the Palace press office or even the Queen's private office.



‘It does seem as if the Duke of York's private office is operating in a silo, which is really quite dangerous because there is a lack of accountability there. Internally, this is being seen as a f--- up.’



A palace spokesperson said the Queen was ‘aware’ on the interview but stopped short of adding any further detail, saying, ‘We cannot comment further.’