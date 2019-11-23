Prince Andrew has been "banished from royal duties and sent to sit behind a desk at his mother's house." Getty

However, the fallout is undeniably catastrophic. As his royal engagement was cancelled, big businesses also ditched the Prince because of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations he slept with one of the disgraced financier's 'slaves,' Virginia Roberts, when she was just seventeen.

Five big businesses, including KPMG and Standard Chartered, have also cut ties with Prince Andrew's charity Pitch@Palace, according to MailOnline. Three universities have also dumped the royal and BT said it could no longer continue Duke of York's Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award (iDEA).

Prince Andrew has toxic links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Getty

MailOnline also alleged that Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson was instrumental in encouraging him to do the BBC interview.

Fergie shared her support for her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, following his explosive interview with BBC Newsnight. The 60-year-old posted three photos of the Duke of York on Instagram, accompanied by the following caption:

"It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs;

"Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people;

"I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth;

Sarah Ferguson offered her support to Prince Andrew following his interview. Getty

"For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch;



"It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour;

"We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him. We are the best examples of joint parenting, with both our girls and I go back to my three C’s ..Communicate, Compromise, Compassion."

Both Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were both summoned to Buckingham Palace by the Queen. Getty

Fergie was summoned to Buckingham Palace shortly after her ex-husband was pictured at the Queen's London residence. According to Express Her Majesty allegedly requested Fergie visit Buckingham Palace.

The mother-of-two appeared to be in good spirits as she arrived, reported Hello.

As the fallout continues, there are also major doubts over Andrew's links to 189 charities in the UK and abroad.

More on this as it develops.