What's more, Prince Andrew has reportedly made a huge effort to keep his daughters close to the monarch.

"When Charles ascends the throne – which he will do despite all the talk to the contrary – he’d like the Royal Family to be streamlined; he wants a smaller, more cost-effective monarchy," Robert Jobson told Vanity Fair in 2011.

"Andrew has made a tremendous effort to keep Beatrice and Eugenie close to the Queen in order to assure their future as fully paid-up members of the Firm, as the Royal Family is called," he added. "In addition to their status as royal highnesses, Andrew has always wanted them to have around-the-clock security and the rank of working royals."

"But if Charles has his way, the girls will be thrown off the royal payroll and have to fend for themselves."

Prince Andrew is believed to have written a personal letter to Queen Elizabeth II asking that his daughters be granted funding from the Sovereign Grant, royal correspondent Emily Andrews alleged in The Sun. When Her Majesty denied the request, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were left without any royal funding after they came of age in 2012.

Prince Charles was also said to be angered by Prince Andrew's appointment as trade envoy in 2001.

"My understanding is that Prince Charles was less than happy that Andrew was given the role of Trade Envoy back in 2001 after he left the Navy," Mr Jobson told Vanity Fair.

However, Prince Andrew was forced to step down in 2011 after holding meetings with controversial figures such as Colonel Gaddafi's son Saif. According to Mr Jobson, the Duke made the controversial decisions "with his daughter's welfare in mind."

Last Wednesday, the Duke of York stepped down from his royal duties at the behest of Her Majesty and the heir apparent Charles.

Thus far, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie appear to be carrying on with business as usual. However, last week they were reportedly "deeply distressed" in the wake of their father's widely-criticised BBC Newsnight interview.