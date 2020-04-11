Prince Andrew has been photographed for the first time in months following his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.
The Duke of York was snapped alongside his ex-wife Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson preparing care packages for staff at a hospice in Windsor in the UK as the coronavirus continues to have a devastating toll in the UK.
In one snap, Andrew, can be seen sporting a burgundy shirt and black trousers.
In another photo, the 60-year-old is seen standing outside the hospice with several care bags in his hands.
Instagram
The Duke of York doing his bit to help frontline healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Instagram
The pictures came with a caption: "@sarahferguson15 and @hrhthedukeofyork packing all the care packages for @thameshospice in Windsor today.
"The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others.
"So proud of them all..."
Fergie, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.
Getty
Fergie and Andrew are reportedly self-isolating together at the Royal Lodge.
The former couples daughter's Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have both been posting their efforts to help frontline healthcare works on their respective social media platforms.