Prince Andrew has been photographed for the first time in months following his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

The Duke of York was snapped alongside his ex-wife Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson preparing care packages for staff at a hospice in Windsor in the UK as the coronavirus continues to have a devastating toll in the UK.

In one snap, Andrew, can be seen sporting a burgundy shirt and black trousers.

In another photo, the 60-year-old is seen standing outside the hospice with several care bags in his hands.