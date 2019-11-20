Prince Andrew’s explosive BBC interview about his relationship with Jeffery Epstein has certainly been the talk of the town. But, not only has it affected the prince’s reputation, it is now set to ruin his daughter Princess Beatrice’s wedding.

While no date has been set yet, Beatrice is expected to tie the knot to her fiancée Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year.

And, like most women she would love to have her father walk her down the aisle, however Andrew’s interview looks set to jeopardised that.

“The timing is very critical in so much that Beatrice, [Andrew’s] eldest daughter, is getting married next year you would fully expect that Prince Andrew, just as he did with Princess Eugenie, would walk his daughter up the aisle,” royal commentator Angela Mollard reveals on New Idea’s podcast Royals.

“But, right at the moment the cloud that hangs over this man… I just don’t think they can go ahead with those plans at the moment, they need some breathing space, or something needs to fall in his favour and there’s no suggestion that anything will in the short term.”