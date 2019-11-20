Prince Andrew’s explosive BBC interview about his relationship with Jeffery Epstein has certainly been the talk of the town. But, not only has it affected the prince’s reputation, it is now set to ruin his daughter Princess Beatrice’s wedding.
While no date has been set yet, Beatrice is expected to tie the knot to her fiancée Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year.
And, like most women she would love to have her father walk her down the aisle, however Andrew’s interview looks set to jeopardised that.
“The timing is very critical in so much that Beatrice, [Andrew’s] eldest daughter, is getting married next year you would fully expect that Prince Andrew, just as he did with Princess Eugenie, would walk his daughter up the aisle,” royal commentator Angela Mollard reveals on New Idea’s podcast Royals.
“But, right at the moment the cloud that hangs over this man… I just don’t think they can go ahead with those plans at the moment, they need some breathing space, or something needs to fall in his favour and there’s no suggestion that anything will in the short term.”
Will Andrew be able to walk Beatrice down the aisle?
While, Andrew’s interview could potentially affect his daughter’s wedding, his ex-wife Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson has shown nothing but support for him.
“Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people,” she wrote on Instagram.
“I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man.”
Batrice is expected to tie the knot to Edoardo next year.
Of course, there could be more to her show of support for her ex-husband. “I would be saying he was principled to if he was paying for the roof over my head,” says Angela.
“She and Andrew do have a very long-standing close friendship since their marriage they live in the same house they are very unified for their girls, they really are in every sense a family, so it doesn’t surprise me that she is supporting him.”