The royal family did wish Prince Andrew a happy 60th birthday on social media despite his many controversies.

The Instagram account for the Queen wrote: "On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York."

One person commented: "Hmmmm. I am not sure this message is appropriate considering what he has been a part of."

Another added: "Happy birthday Andrew.. now go to the FBI, the party is over."

His ex-wife and rumoured current lover, Sarah Ferguson, also shared her birthday wishes.

"Happy 60th Birthday to Andrew," she wrote.

But again, followers were not so keen to share her joy.

"I admire your loyalty to him and his to you... but... out of loyalty to your daughters and women, best to be quiet," one wrote.

Another added: "You’ve stayed celebrating him while promoting human trafficking issues. He’s been at the very least a benefiter of human traffickers and a friend of abusers. This is a time for humility."

Prince Andrew has upset the Queen

It comes after rumours that the Queen has finally had enough of her former favourite son Prince Andrew, as an explosive US report claims the monarch is no longer on his side.

American publication Globe says that Andrew provoked his mother’s wrath after Manhattan-based U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced the prince had given lawmen ‘zero cooperation’ in investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes against children.

‘Elizabeth was publicly shamed and humiliated,' says Globe's source. 'She’s ordered Andrew to talk with American investigators. His defiance was a slap in the face. Andrew is in deep — and he’s scared to death.’

For his part, Andrew was reported to be ‘angry and bewildered’ over the prosecutor’s allegation he has not co-operated and the Prince is said to be ‘more than happy to talk’.

However the Enquirer’s source also outrageously claims that Andrew’s elder brother Prince Charles is pushing Scotland Yard to relaunch a probe into convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his association with Andrew.

Andrew vehemently denies he knew of Epstein’s sex trafficking past despite his former alleged sex slave Virginia Roberts insisting she slept with the prince.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Supplied

He has attacked Virginia, allegedly telling a friend: ‘She is a very sick girl apparently. The innuendo is the problem. But there is nothing that one can do about that! Shrug and move on.’

The report follows a prior article by Globe, which alleged the disgraced royal could ‘end up behind bars’ as his former connections with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein draw ongoing scrutiny.

‘Andrew will be thrown in a cage if he ever sets foot in America,’ a source is quoted as saying by Globe. ‘But insiders say federal investigators are also asking British authorities to squeeze Her Majesty’s disgraced son, who was forced to withdraw from public life over his Epstein connections.’



The outlet further claims that Paul Page, who it says worked palace security from 1998 to 2004, can confirm new details about Andrew’s association with Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

The prince has made no further comment on the controversy.