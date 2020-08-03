A judge has ordered classified documents potentially damning to Prince Andrew to be made public. Getty

“Given that Virginia claims to have had three under-age sexual encounters with Prince Andrew at the hands of Ghislaine … this means bad news for Andrew no matter how much he denies any wrongdoing,” a source tells New Idea.

Andrew has been asked to meet with FBI investigators but so far has not come forward, and is thought to be holed up at his home in Windsor.

Prince Andrew pictured with a then-underage Virginia Roberts. Supplied

The last time Andrew publicly spoke up about his involvement with Epstein and the case, which also includes allegations he himself had sex with underage Virginia, the Prince delivered an explosive interview with the BBC, which was labelled a "car crash".

In the interview with journalist Emily Maitlis, the Prince spoke of the accusations made against him by the woman.

"It didn't happen," Prince Andrew claimed.

"I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

The last time Andrew publicly spoke up about the case was a "car crash" interview on the BBC. BBC

In the interview, the Prince also relayed some claims, which came across as rather unusual to many, including that he had taken Princess Beatrice to a pizza restaurant around the time he had been accused of being out in London with the woman.

He also said her claims that he was profusely sweating could not be true, because he had a pre-existing medical condition that made it "almost impossible" to sweat.

