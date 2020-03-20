Prince Albert II of Monoco has become the second royal to test positive for coronavirus. Getty

The palace statement also confirmed that Albert is being closely monitored and treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital.

While in isolation, the prince will continue to have contact with members of his government, the statement confirmed.

Prince Albert’s diagnosis comes after the first royal family member to be diagnosed with coronavirus, Karl von Habsburg, was identified this week.

Albert's diagnosis was confirmed on Wednesday, after he tested for the virus on Monday. Getty

Karl, the Archduke of Austria, has gone into quarantine, after he tested positive for the virus last Thursday, People reported.

According to the publication, the 59-year-old confirmed the shocking news to Austrian TV channel oe24, when his flu-like symptoms turned out to be COVID-19.

“It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague,” Karl said.

The palace has reportedly confirmed in a statement that Albert’s health is not a source of concern and he is continuing to work while in quarantine. Getty

“I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.”

“I have to expressly praise the Austrian authorities because they act with measure and aim. Panic mood is not appropriate,” the head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine said.