Members of the group uploaded pictures of the event to Instagram, with one post captioned 'I love baby showers' and a second showing a visibly rounder Jasmine cradling her tum, illustrated with a baby emoji.
Jasmine later thanked her friends with her own sweet Instagram post.
Jasmine married Karl in a luxurious ceremony in Mexico in December 2018, after he split from his wife Cassandra Thornburn.
Before Jasmine and Karl wed, he was married to Cassandra Thorburn for 21 years, before calling it quits in 2016.
Karl and Cass share thee children, son Jackson, 20, daughter Ava, 12, and son River, 12.
Cass recently opened up about how co-parenting with Karl is "very difficult" and a "massive challenge."
Speaking on The Juggling Act podcast, the 48-year-old said “Co-parenting I think is a massive challenge. Even if there's an amicable agreement between the parties, it still becomes hard.”
“You're leading separate lives, you're no longer in a co-environment. So co-parenting... that's a big word,” Cassandra said.
