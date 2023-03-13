Ingredients:

½ x 900g bag frozen potato gems

1 medium onion, finely chopped

150g shortcut bacon, chopped

½ x 250g punnet cherry tomatoes, halved

6 eggs

½ cup pure cream

¾ cup grated Tasty cheese

Baby rocket leaves and tomato chutney, to serve

Method

1. Grease a 22cm round non-stick cake pan. Line base with baking paper.

2. Place potato gems on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Cook in a hot oven (200C) for about 20 minutes, or until golden and crispy. Arrange over base of prepared pan.

3. Meanwhile, heat an oiled, medium, frying pan over a medium heat. Add onion and bacon. Cook, stirring for about 4 minutes, or until onion is soft and bacon is crisp. Remove from heat. Scatter bacon mixture over potato gems with tomatoes.

4. Whisk eggs and cream in a large jug. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into prepared pan. Sprinkle with cheese.

5. Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for about 35 minutes, or until set and golden. Stand in pan for 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate.

6. Serve with rocket leaves and tomato chutney.