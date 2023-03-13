Ingredients:
- ½ x 900g bag frozen potato gems
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 150g shortcut bacon, chopped
- ½ x 250g punnet cherry tomatoes, halved
- 6 eggs
- ½ cup pure cream
- ¾ cup grated Tasty cheese
- Baby rocket leaves and tomato chutney, to serve
Method
1. Grease a 22cm round non-stick cake pan. Line base with baking paper.
2. Place potato gems on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Cook in a hot oven (200C) for about 20 minutes, or until golden and crispy. Arrange over base of prepared pan.
3. Meanwhile, heat an oiled, medium, frying pan over a medium heat. Add onion and bacon. Cook, stirring for about 4 minutes, or until onion is soft and bacon is crisp. Remove from heat. Scatter bacon mixture over potato gems with tomatoes.
4. Whisk eggs and cream in a large jug. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into prepared pan. Sprinkle with cheese.
5. Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for about 35 minutes, or until set and golden. Stand in pan for 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate.
6. Serve with rocket leaves and tomato chutney.