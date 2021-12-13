Try this new-style classic salad.

Get the full recipe.

2. Simple red apple, roasted pumpkin & cabbage salad

This simple salad is the perfect accompaniment to crispy pork belly.

Get the full recipe.

3. Vietnamese-style salad & smashed peanuts

There is nothing better than succulent pork belly with sweet and salty Asian flavours. Add a fresh salad and crunchy peanuts to top it off. Delicious!

Get the full recipe.

4. Crispy Noodle Salad

We've taken all the hard work out of this Vietnamese classic - it's SO quick and easy!

Get the full recipe.

5. Refreshing Watermelon Salsa

Why not have a go at this street-inspired recipe, you won't be disappointed!

Get the full recipe.

6. Chinese broccoli in garlic sauce

Give your menu a makeover with this amazing side salad.

Get the full recipe.

7. Mustard mash

Side dishes don't get much better than this - creamy, classic mashed potatoes with a hot mustard kick.

Get the full recipe.

8. Avocado & Orange Salad With Black Olive Dressing

This vibrant side dish packs a punch.

Get the full recipe.

9. Steamed leeks & peas with herby vinaigrette

Honey, mustard and herbs add flavour to simple steamed vegetables - a healthy side dish that's low fat and easy to make in just 15 minutes.

Get the full recipe.

10. Cabbage koshimbir

This tastes even better than it looks, trust us!

Get the full recipe.

11. Charred onion & tomato salad

This clever recipe has all the taste but none of the waste!

Get the full recipe.

12. Watercress, spinach and green apple salad with buttermilk dressing

This salad can be put together in less than 10 minutes and makes for a crispy side salad (that no one else would have thought to make!) Get the full recipe.

13. Pear, pecan and dolcelatte salad

Seasonal pears work brilliantly with pecan nuts and creamy dolcelatte blue cheese for this no-cook dish.

Get the full recipe.

14. Goat’s cheese, pear & candied pecan salad

A colourful dish bursting with contrasting flavours and textures goes perfectly with succulent pork belly.

Get the full recipe.

15. Cabbage, kale, zucchini & apple salad with smoked almonds

Need to bring a salad plate to a family or friend's barbecue? This one is a sure-winner, and you can almost guarantee no one else will have brought it!

Get the full recipe.

16. Pear and radicchio salad with candied chilli walnuts

This pear & radicchio salad is topped with candied chilli walnuts, that taste so good, they can be made and enjoyed on their own, and even make great gifts!

Get the full recipe.