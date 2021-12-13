Try this new-style classic salad.
2. Simple red apple, roasted pumpkin & cabbage salad
This simple salad is the perfect accompaniment to crispy pork belly.
3. Vietnamese-style salad & smashed peanuts
There is nothing better than succulent pork belly with sweet and salty Asian flavours. Add a fresh salad and crunchy peanuts to top it off. Delicious!
4. Crispy Noodle Salad
We've taken all the hard work out of this Vietnamese classic - it's SO quick and easy!
5. Refreshing Watermelon Salsa
Why not have a go at this street-inspired recipe, you won't be disappointed!
6. Chinese broccoli in garlic sauce
Give your menu a makeover with this amazing side salad.
7. Mustard mash
Side dishes don't get much better than this - creamy, classic mashed potatoes with a hot mustard kick.
8. Avocado & Orange Salad With Black Olive Dressing
This vibrant side dish packs a punch.
9. Steamed leeks & peas with herby vinaigrette
Honey, mustard and herbs add flavour to simple steamed vegetables - a healthy side dish that's low fat and easy to make in just 15 minutes.
10. Cabbage koshimbir
This tastes even better than it looks, trust us!
11. Charred onion & tomato salad
This clever recipe has all the taste but none of the waste!
12. Watercress, spinach and green apple salad with buttermilk dressing
This salad can be put together in less than 10 minutes and makes for a crispy side salad (that no one else would have thought to make!) Get the full recipe.
13. Pear, pecan and dolcelatte salad
Seasonal pears work brilliantly with pecan nuts and creamy dolcelatte blue cheese for this no-cook dish.
14. Goat’s cheese, pear & candied pecan salad
A colourful dish bursting with contrasting flavours and textures goes perfectly with succulent pork belly.
15. Cabbage, kale, zucchini & apple salad with smoked almonds
Need to bring a salad plate to a family or friend's barbecue? This one is a sure-winner, and you can almost guarantee no one else will have brought it!
16. Pear and radicchio salad with candied chilli walnuts
This pear & radicchio salad is topped with candied chilli walnuts, that taste so good, they can be made and enjoyed on their own, and even make great gifts!