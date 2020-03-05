Davina and Natasha decided to use a star as their shape inspiration and trim the head hair on their dog, a bichon called Milly, into a star shape. Seven

“For us to be putting points in this dog is a massive risk,” said Davina as she explained that this breed are usually trimmed with rounded shapes.

“This challenge is all about creativity, thinking outside the box and showing a bit more technique,” said Davina.

Davina also brought the emotion to this episode, sharing a sad story of how she’d had to walk away from her first pet business because a dog had escaped from the salon and had gone missing for a week.

In that time, Davina was trolled and bullied, told she didn’t deserve her business and gave birth to her daughter seven weeks early. No wonder she broke down in tears!

Catch the cute canine makeovers of Pooch Perfect, here, every episode is free to watch online at the 7plus site.

“This challenge is all about creativity, thinking outside the box and showing a bit more technique,” said Davina. Seven

THE DOG WALK

An audience arrived for the ooh-ahh fashion show in which the glammed-up hounds were paraded to applause, showcasing some impressive shapes and styles. Here’s a sample.

Brad, Annie and Nimbus (standard poodle)

Judge’s verdict:

Amber - “I love it, the balls around the dog are awesome,” said Amber.

Colin - “But the head is not finished,” said Colin.

Wendy, Nikki and Max (bichoodle)

Judge’s verdict:

Amber - “He’s a little lover boy with all those hearts on him.”

Clin – “What I really love about it is the hearts look like hearts.”

Shayla, Chris and Pickle (bichoodle frise)

Judge’s verdict:

Amber – “They did scissor the dog quite nice.”

Colin – “I love this little dog.”

Sue, Lee and Bella (Yorkshire terrier)

Judge’s verdict:

Amber “I think it’s really cute.”

Before: Pickle Seven

After: Pickle Seven

BEST IN SHOW

But it was Owen who really put the ‘pet’ in competition, winning best in show with a design the judges had called “Showstopper” (Amber) and “Breathtaking” (Colin).

ELIMINATION

Three couples then scissored their way through an elimination challenge on three puppies dogs, which was a cut-down (sorry) version of the previous challenge.

Cutesy canine makeovers ensued but sadly someone had to go home and it was Davina and Natasha.

Be in best in show and relive all the Pooch Perfect glamour, here, where every episode is free to watch online at the 7plus site.