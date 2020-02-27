The three hours didn't lack tears, laughs or dog hair, and with seconds to go, Rebel reminded the groomers that the three lowest scoring teams would go through to the elimination round, where they'd face a 'boning.'

It was time to hit the 'dogwalk', where the groomers would present their handy work to the pups' owners.

Alicia and Michaela gave Lolly a makeover fit for a princess, while Annie and Brad's Baxie was cheered on by the audience, only to be given an average critique by the judges, Amanda Lewin and Colin Taylor.

Shayla and Chris' dog Jack was also given average reviews, while Nikki and Wendy's Harry White, and Davina and Natasha's Scruffy got the thumbs up.

BEFORE - Lolly Pooch Perfect

AFTER - Lolly Pooch Perfect

Prue and Cailtyn's project, Rupert, looked unrecognisable after his handsome glow-up, as did Shiloh, thanks to Sue and Lee.

And of course there was the gorgeous Red, who looked just like a teddy bear because of Jackie and Chelsea's handy work.

Monique and Tash were applauded for their amazing work on gorgeous Mika, but unfortunately for Annette and Lisa, it looked like they're going straight to elimination for their work on Lewy.

It was then time to announce Pooch Perfect's first-round winners!

'I thought Lolly looked so great because you guys really thought outside the box,' Amanda told Alicia and Michaela.

Colin added that the spiral trim around Lolly's leg gave the look 'wow-factor.'

'We might have won as a groomer, but Lolly won for us,' Alicia told viewers after receiving their sash.

And it's not just the girls who took home a prize, Lolly won a $2000 gift voucher to spend at Pet Barn!

Rebel Pooch Perfect

Alicia and Michaela Pooch Perfect

Annette and Lisa were the first team going into elimination, followed by Annie and Brad.

The bottom three's challenge was to give a rescue dog some TLC.

Shayla and Chris were matched by Isabella, a recently adopted pup who had surgery to remove an eye.

Bobby the Jack Russell would be getting a makeover from Annette and Lisa, while Benson was getting a zjoosh from Annie and Brad.

Isabella proved tricky because of the trauma suffered from her missing eye, which meant Shayla and Chris had to approach their groom differently.

'The dog comes first,' Shayla said, admitting that she hoped their struggle wouldn't affect the judges' verdicts.

Brad's superhero groom for Bobby was a reflection of his personal life. He told the group that his partner Jason was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The show favourite broke down, leaving the room to gather his thoughts.

Rebel took a moment to be with him and give him a hug. It was a beautiful moment.

At the end of the day, the judges thought Annette and Lisa's 'lion cut' on Benson was too basic, and they were sent packing.

Gorgeous Benson. Pooch Perfect