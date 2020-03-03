Pooch Perfect contestant Davina has her hands full running her own dog styling business from home, and she is also the mother of two adorable daughters, Adelaide and Zoe. Instagram

“I had a grooming salon where we did training for our franchisees, and one Saturday when I wasn’t in, a dog escaped out of the door,” she tells New Idea.

“The dog went missing for a week and that really took its toll on me.”

Not only was Davina out searching day and night for the dog, but after the owner posted a story about what happened, Davina was targeted by internet trolls.

“Understandably, the owner of the dog wanted the dog back, so she went viral with the story,” says Davina.

“Of course, that led to trolls who want to tear you down and say you shouldn’t be doing what you’re doing and that was really hard.”

While the dog was eventually found, the stress of the situation caused Davina to give birth to Adelaide seven weeks prematurely.

“It was at that time I decided to leave the business because I thought I can’t put as much energy into my child if I give 100 per cent of my energy to the business,” she says.

Davina now runs a dog styling salon from her home, where she can schedule her clients around her children, and, she says, she couldn’t be happier.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” she says.

“If it wasn’t for everything that happened, I would have never left that business.

“It was the hardest decision I ever had to make but I’m happier than ever.”

Pooch Perfect airs on Thursdays at 7.30pm on Seven.

