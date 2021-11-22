Rather than competing, Poh, 48, is in the hosting seat and tells New Idea it’s been a surreal experience. New Idea

“I stuffed my face every time,” she laughs. “In the Twisties factory, as soon as I got there they handed me a big bag of them and I just started eating. By the end of the day I thought, ‘I am never going to eat these again,’ because I ate so many – but unfortunately, I have.”

Despite all their success in the media, both women say that they are still the same people we first met on TV all those years ago.

“The biggest change for me is that I really enjoy my job and not a lot of people get to say that,” says Yvie, 49. “But my life hasn’t changed that much – I’m still a regular person who does her regular things.”

As for Poh, she reveals that running her stall, Jamface, at the Adelaide markets keeps her “level-headed”.

“It keeps me grounded having that connection with the community and working really hard,” she says.

“And I love that people don’t really care who I am – I’m just another market holder and I get on with my day.”

