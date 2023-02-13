Spiced plum croissant French toast. New Idea

1. To make spiced plums, place plums, cut-side down, in a large, non-stick frying pan over a medium to high heat. Sprinkle with sugar and spice. Add 1 tblsp water. Bring to boil. Gently boil, turning plums halfway, for about 3 minutes, or until tender and syrup is slightly thickened. Remove.

2. Whisk eggs, milk and vanilla in a medium bowl until combined. Pour into a shallow, large dish. Add half the croissants in a single layer. Stand for 2 minutes, then turn over and repeat until soaked. Remove, allowing excess mixture to drain away. Repeat with remaining croissants.

3. Heat half the butter and oil in a large, non-stick frying pan, over a medium to high heat. Add half the croissants. Cook for about 1 minute on each side, or until golden brown. Transfer to an oven tray. Place in a very slow oven (120C) to keep warm.

4. Wipe pan clean with absorbent kitchen paper. Repeat with remaining croissants, butter and oil.

5. To serve, place croissants and warm plums on serving plates. Dust with sifted sugar.