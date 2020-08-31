Simran (right) with her husband and cooking partner Ash. Image: Channel Seven

Weighing herself after her second child, in 2013, she was shocked to see she was 89kg.

“I’m very competitive, very passionate, and that was just not the girl that I was and I never wanted to be that person,” Simran says.

The mum-of-two decided she needed to change her life.

Ash and Simran have two children together. Image: Channel Seven

She hit the gym before the children woke up and stuck to a healthy diet.

In the first five months she shed 21kg, and despite naysayers saying her regimen wouldn’t last, Simran is now back to her pre-children weight of 58kg – losing an incredible 31kg!

“It’s a journey I did all by myself,” she beams.

“And I’m still trying my best to look fit and be a sexy mama!”

Simran lost a whopping 31kg after the birth of her children. Image: Instagram

Supporting Simran on her weight loss journey is her husband and cooking partner, Ash, 41.

“I couldn’t do it without him,” she says.

The hardest part of the competition was leaving their children at home.

“We really missed them!” Simran says.