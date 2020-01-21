American pop singer Pink (aka Alecia Beth Moore), has revealed that she doesn’t want to succumb to the pressure of getting plastic surgery and instead “age gracefully”. Getty

She continued: “But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah you idiot… u smoked.

“Every once in a while, you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t,” she added.

The So What singer then described how she considers it to be more important that her children can recognise not only her face, but also her expressions.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 40-year-old penned a heartfelt letter to herself, in which she explained why it’s more important that she chooses “individuality” over her face. Getty

“I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry,” Pink wrote.

“I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face.

“So, get onboard cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s**t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss,” she concluded.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Twitter to comment on Pink’s “letter to self”, with one person writing: Thank you for being authentic since the beginning.”

Another person stated: “Thank you for interacting with us on a personal level and being vulnerable! We think THAT alone is just amazing!”

A third person added: “This is why we love you.”