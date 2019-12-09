"Loving my punk rock daughter," Carey wrote.

"Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. It's better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on."

"Can't wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are going to be strong, fierce, compassionate, and caring. I'm so proud of you, Willow," Carey ended.

Fans were quick to shout praise for the singer and her husband Carey Hart, as well as pointing out Willow's resemblance to her famous mum.

Instagram

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her 7-year-old get her hair colored,” Pink wrote next to the snap, “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday.”

While she disabled the comments section on her photo, she added the hashtags including, “#bluehairdontcare”, “#getyourownkids” and “#ohlookmanocomments".