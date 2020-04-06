“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” the mum of two shared.

“It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

Pink said that while she and Jameson both got sick, her husband Carey Hart and their eight-year-old daughter Willow have been OK.

“Jameson has been really, really sick,” she said.

“I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine.”

In a lengthy post on social media today, the What About Us singer says she was self-isolating at home with her husband, Carey Hart, and two children when she developed symptoms for the virus. Instagram

Pink said that while her and Jameson’s conditions have since improved, the mother-son pair have not fully recovered yet.

“We’re better than we were,” she said.

“Last week I was on Nebulisers. I’ve had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie. In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, all of the kids are fine.’ ”

“Yes I have asthma, but Jameson, he’s three, he’s perfectly fine,” Pink continued. “We live in the country, right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or mountain lion. But he’s been really, really sick and it’s scary. He’s been up and down and I’ve been on nebulisers for the first time in 30 years and that’s been really scary for me.”

The star added, “I’m hoping we are out of the woods but this thing is a rollercoaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens.”

Pink's Instagram live chat came after the singer shared a lengthy post on social media where she revealed that two weeks ago, she and her three-year-old son Jameson had been showing symptoms for COVID-19, and she tested positive.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself and her son.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Pink then went on to slam the US government for dropping the ball when it comes to coronavirus screening.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real,” she wrote.

“People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

The mother-of-two then went on to pledge $500,000 (A$834,000) to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia where her mother, Judy, worked. She also announced that a further $500,000 would go to LA’s Emergency COVID-19 crisis fund.

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” she said.

“You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”