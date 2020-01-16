The post has been met with a huge barrage of criticism from the public.

One social media user wrote: "Your obsession with Meghan Markle is beyond unhealthy, it's bordering on creepy."

While another said: “This obsession is far from healthy Piers, seek some help.”

This message comes after Piers slammed Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from royal life.

Piers shared a private message from Meghan. Getty Images

“‘I think what they did to The Queen is disgusting, I really do,” he said on the show.

“I’m even more disgusted that The Queen has felt compelled to roll over and accept this.

“They’re now going to have a half in half out, where they probably won’t even live in this country most of the time, but they’re still going to want to have the protection of the royal protection officers at the cost of the taxpayer.”