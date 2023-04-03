Method

1. Place 8 serving glasses (150ml capacity) on a tray.

2. Dissolve coffee in 2 tblsps boiling water in small bowl.

3. Sprinkle gelatine over 2 tblsps cold water in a small heatproof jug. Stand in saucepan of simmering water. Stir until gelatine dissolves. Remove. Stir in coffee mixture. Cool slightly.

4. Whisk condensed milk and coffee mixture in a large bowl until combined.

5. Beat egg whites in small bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form. With motor operating, gradually beat in sugar until dissolved. Beat until thick and glossy. Fold into coffee mix, in 2 batches, until just combined.

6. Beat cream in same, clean bowl of electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gently fold into coffee mixture. Pour into glasses. Refrigerate, covered for 3 hours, or until just set.

7. To make topping, stir cream in a small saucepan over a medium heat until hot (don’t boil). Remove from heat. Add chocolate. Stir until smooth. Pour evenly over mousse in glasses. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

8. Decorate mousse with curls.