Getty

In one, a young Harry – who is of course without of any of his now-trademark facial hair – sits in his bedroom on campus.

Within limits, students were allowed to decorate their room themselves and Harry had – unspurprisingly for the time – a stereo music system.

On his walls were posters and on his desk was a photograph of his mother, Princess Diana, in a black frame.

Pinned on his notice board was a photo of Harry with his mother and also a photo of his father, Prince Charles.

Getty

After the royals dorm room photos surfaced online, there was one celeb who couldn't help but take a hilarious jibe at his childhood posters.

Berry, 52, took to Twitter to poke fun at Harry's decoration, featuring herself.

'Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you,' she teased, zooming in on the tapestry snapshot. She added lyrics from Missy Elliott’s track 'Work It': '#HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott.'

The series of photos was released ahead of the Prince completing his studies at Eton – a renowned UK boarding school

In another adorable snap, the young prince – who is now married to former US actress Meghan Markle – plays with two dogs.

The pups – named Rosie and Jenny – were owned by Andrew Gailey, the Housemaster at Manor House, Eton.

Getty

Another hilarious photo shows the young prince making toast in the House Kitchen.

The kitchen was reserved for Senior House Prefects – of which Harry – as Captain of Games – was one.

Getty

In another snap – taken in March 2003 - showing off Harry’s trademark humour – the youngest son of Prince Charles can be seem putting his arm around a wooden skeleton in the Drawing Room at Eton College.

As he does so, the then 18-year-old appears to laugh at the camera.

Getty

Getty

Another humorous photo sees the Queen’s grandson pose next to a bronze statue of Perseus holding the Gorgon’s head.

In another photo Harry can be seen polishing the army boots he wore while taking part in the military Combined Cadet Force.

Getty

It would be another three years – in April 2006 - before Harry would complete his officer training and be commissioned as a Cornet (second lieutenant) in the Blues and Royals, a regiment of the Household Cavalry in the British Army.

Twelve years after that, the not-so-young prince would marry Meghan Markle in a beautiful ceremony at Windsor Castle.

We hope looking at these pictures gives Harry as much joy as us.