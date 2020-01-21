Sam and Phoebe Burgess called time on their marriage last year, but the couple's split may still be causing them stress.
On Sunday, Sam was spotted at a Coogee pub with Bridgette Lee - the sister of Braith Anasta's fiancée Rachael Lee - and it seems their meet-up may have struck a nerve for Phoebe.
Shortly after news of Sam and Bridgette's flirtation came to light, the mum-of-two took to Instagram to vent her frustrations in a cryptic post.
"Zero make-up, zero filter (and zero f***s given)" she wrote alongside a photo herself.
Phoebe's crypic Insta post raised eyebrows
While Phoebe may of been simply referring to her selfie, the timing of the post could be quite telling.
According to Daily Mail, Sam couldn't keep his eyes off Bridgette while at the event, which was a birthday party for Braith and Rachael's two-year-old daughter Gigi.
At one stage Bridgette wrapped an arm around his neck and whispered something in his ear while he smiled and sipped his drink.
Phoebe is mum to Poppy and Billy
Proud dad Sam also dotes on his kids
Sam and Phoebe first in December 2018, less than a month after their second child, son Billy, was born.
After reconciling in April 2019, they called it quits for good in October 2019.
They share two children together, Poppy, 2, and Billy, 1.