The journalist and influencer went on to tell the publication that her two kids she shares with Burgess - Poppy, three, and son Billy, 15 months - are her main focus.

"I don't have the luxury of falling apart or breaking down or booking a ticket and leaving. I have two children who depend on me day in, day out," she revealed.

Phoebe and Sam wed in a lavish ceremony in the New South Wales Southern Highlands in December 2015.

They initially split in December 2018, but soon rekindled their romance before calling it quits in October 2019.

The interview comes after Burgess was spotted getting cosy with Bridgette Lee at a pub in Sydney. Bridgette is the sister of Braith Anasta's fiancée Rachael Lee.

Shortly after news of Sam and Bridgette's flirtation came to light, Phoebe took to Instagram to vent her frustrations in a cryptic post.

"Zero make-up, zero filter (and zero f***s given)" she wrote alongside a photo herself.