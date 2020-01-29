Phoebe Burgess has posted a heartbreaking message about her beloved family dog, Bess. Getty

She added: “There isn't a family memory, or moment our Bess wasn't a part of.”

A follow-up snap showed a very content Bess sitting in the garden.

“We love you, girl. I know Poppy (along with all our farm babies) will be looking for you when we come home,' Phoebe wrote.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the 30-year-old shared the heartbreaking news that her lovable canine companion had died. Instagram

Following the sad news of Bess’ passing, the blonde beauty posted two more snaps to Instagram, which showed the proud mumma taking her littlies to a candy shop.

“We finally hit the Lolly Shop (yup, kids are still awake),” Phoebe captioned the snap.

Fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snap, with one person writing: “Total devotion to kids. You should be so proud how you have handled yourself!”

Phoebe first separated from former NRL star Sam Burgess in December 2018, less than a month after their second child, son Billy, was born.

After reconciling in April 2019, they called it quits for good in October 2019.

They share two children together, Poppy, two, and Billy, one.