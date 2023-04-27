Millions of Australians are set to benefit from a major (and controversial) shakeup to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) from this September.

The changes (which will be confirmed during next month’s budget) will see the cost of hundreds of yet-to-be-confirmed medicines halved for those battling chronic illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes and will allow those who rely on prescription medication to buy 60 days’ worth of medicine for the price of just one prescription.

“Over the next five years, patients with chronic disease have literally shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars in co-payments that they didn’t need to shell out,” Health Minister Mark Butler said earlier this week.

“We are going to put an end to that.”

