Pettifleur has left the glitz and glamour of the housewife life behind to brave the jungle instead. Ten

This show is a far cry from RHOM, but still there’s plenty of opinions and clashes, would you say IAC been easier or harder?

IAC is completely different to RHOM. However, both shows have their challenges.

On IAC, we support and rely on each other and it's easy to be vulnerable. The trials, hunger, and the environment are very tough; many of us suffered from severe coffee and sugar withdrawals.

RHOM is very exciting to film with the glitz and glamour, amazing holidays, fancy lifestyles etc. However, the show is based on drama and it can be personally challenging to sustain the high level of drama all the time.

I wouldn’t call them clashes, just different opinions on IAC with heightened emotions due to the tough circumstances.

On RHOM, Pettifleur's (middle) on-screen nemesis was other housewife Gina Liano (left). Getty

It’s been some time since your days on RHOM, are they behind you now or would you jump at the chance to return?

I wouldn’t say I’d jump at the opportunity right now, but I would never say never and shut the door on RHOM.

You never know what’s around the corner, after all it is the show that launched my television persona and I am forever grateful for the opportunity and very thankful to the people who believed I had something to offer RHOM.

Sparks are flying between certain camp mates, are you enjoying nay romance of your own since filming?

Sparks are certainly flying between some camp mates. Right now, I am not looking for romance. I am very content with my single life and enjoy my own schedule. I have my sons and they keep me young and happy.

Pettifleur has admitted that she's seen "sparks fly" between camp mates on I'm A Celeb. Ten

What would you say are you biggest fitness tips to get a body like yours – it’s incredible!

Thank you. Weight training is very important to stay strong and protect your joints and bones. Start training when you're young, you will benefit from it when you get to my age; I started when I was 22 years old, hence my muscle definition.

Make exercise a part of your daily routine rather than a chore; being consistent makes it easy to stay healthy. Feed your body lots of good quality food and drink plenty of water: you cannot out-train a bad diet so its important to get your food intake right.

Do not diet, nourish your body with lots of wholesome food. I think a mix of activity is important so that you will not get bored. I do weight training, boxing, yoga and walking to balance my week.

In 2019 you met Hollywood superstar John Travolta, what was it he like to meet in real life?

It was a "pinch-me" moment meeting John Travolta backstage.

That smile, those beautiful blue eyes piercing through my soul as he looked in awe of me as he said "those are your sons? I don’t believe it you look so young!" I hadn’t felt more flattered in my life until that moment.

I will never forget how silky smooth his hands felt to the touch and how warm and genuine his embrace was.

Pettifleur was starstruck when meeting her childhood crush, John Travolta (right). Instagram

On Instagram you proved to be very passionate about him – is safe to say you’re are a big fan?

When I was young, I had every magazine cover of JT pinned up all over my bedroom walls and my school bag was covered with stickers of JT in Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

I dreamed about meeting him one day. Never in my wildest dreams did I think my dream would come true. I became a mad Bee Gees fan because of JT.

You even used a flame emoji’s on a picture of him, would you say John is your type?

I think every lady from my era wanted to be Sandy. He is definitely a stud. I even got a pair of Sandy’s black pants. I think you are getting the picture. But most of all he is just a genuine and humble superstar.