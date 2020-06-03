Pete shared this controversial tweet by Donald Trump. Twitter

Though many of his followers praised him for his bravery and speaking the truth in the comments, others were not as impressed with the former My Kitchen Rules judge's words.

"This is the point I unfollow you. A few days ago our president said “when they start looting, we start shooting”. Trump is the biggest source of LIES and hatred.You truly support this man?!" one wrote.

Another commented, "Falling for Trump. Couldn’t be more asleep if you tried!"

Pete's support of Trump has angered fans. Instagram

Pete then shared a video of Trump's speech in which he infamously stated, "I am your President of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters," which was met with even more negative comments from followers.

"Why are you obsessing on a narcissistic war monger named TRUMP. You are inciting by default a war between your followers.. stay focused in your own backyard," one of Pete's followers commented.

"I have no respect left for you Pete!! How can you agree with him when black people don't have the same rights!!" another asked.

One person even noticed how negative comments were being deleted and wrote "Your comments are disappearing again."

"I have no respect left for you Pete!!" Channel Seven

Pete, who has used his platform to share his thoughts on everything from the Paleo Diet to vaccinations also shared a statement that highlighted his intention is "not to create division, but to create a platform for critical thought where many ideas can be presented."

"I invite you to unfollow at anytime....or not. The choice is yours and always yours and I wish you all love and light and I will not tell you what to think, but to encourage contemplation," he added. "

We may need to look and feel into the wound for the healing to manifest," he finished, before adding that he will be starting a food only platform.