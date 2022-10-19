Kim Kardashian delivers her opening monologue as host of Saturday Night Live on October 9, 2021. Getty

After meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021, the pair sparked romance rumours when they were seen holding hands at the Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park just outside of Los Angeles.

The loved-up duo took their romance public weeks later, as they spent time in LA, New York, London, the Caribbean, and even Australia.

Most notably, Davidson accompanied Kardashian to the 2022 Met Gala, standing her side as she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. But two months later, they called it quits.

While dating Kardashian, Davidson found himself the target of a number of inflammatory social media posts by West, who referred to the SNL star as “Skete”, sharing an animated version of the 28-year-old in his music video for “Eazy” where Kanye can be seen burying an animated version of Pete.

In the last month alone, West referred to Davidson as a "heroin addict" on the Drink Champs podcast, posted a number of highly offensive, anti-semitic posts to Instagram, and wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week to global outrage.

Davidson has proven that regardless of their breakup, Kardashian still has someone to rely on as she struggles to escape the shadow of West’s controversial behaviour.

“Pete and Kim still talk on occasion and several weeks after the breakup, they had gotten to a place of being cordial with each other. Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person to check in to see how she was doing,” the source also told Hollywood Life.

“Despite the split, Pete has let Kim know that he’ll always be there for her as a friend if she needs to vent or talk about anything,” the source revealed.

“Kim told Pete how much she appreciates that and also appreciates how he’s handled all of this. Kim explained to him that she knows it can be a lot for anybody to deal with and is grateful she’s been able to remain amicable with Pete.”

Time will tell if the love Davidson and Kardashian once shared can be rekindled.