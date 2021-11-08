Camembert is the hero of this dish. TikTok

To start with, you first place a piece of camembert on some rolled out circular pastry.

If you're a little short on time, you can speed up the process by using a ready made puff pastry that you can buy ahead.

Once you've got the pastry laid out, you spread some green pesto all over, while also avoiding getting it on the camembert in the middle.

You then sprinkle some grated mozzarella on top of the layer of pesto.

After you have your based covered, you place another sheet of the puff pastry on top of the camembert and pesto, and using a fork, you then seal the edges.

Next, you cut around the camembert to create pastry pieces before twisting them, then brush with egg whites and sprinkle some sesame seeds on top before putting it into the oven.

After being baked, you cut the pastry off at the top to reveal the melted camembert which creates a perfect dipping sauce for the pesto pastry pieces you just created.

Including just six ingredients, the dish is described as "easy difficulty", and you can find the full recipe below.

Ingredients

1 camembert (round)

3 tbsp green pesto

1 handful mozzarella (grated)

1 sheet puff pastry

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 egg

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes