Penny brought her son along with her to Summer Bay. Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of behind the scenes snaps of her and her son as they bond on the set of Home and Away.

"My sweet Jack," she wrote alongside a photo of her with Jack as they pose in front of the shores of the Bay.

In another photo, Jack has scored himself the top seat in the director's chair and looks every bit suited for the role.

"Directing me at home... and at work," Penny captioned the photo.

Penny's son Jack landed himself a seat on the director's chair. Instagram

The 37-year-old star also added "#schoolholidays" to the post, hinting as to how she's dealing with the kids having time off.

Penny shares Jack with her former high-school sweetheart, husband Matt Tooker, as well as their daughter Neve. In a previous chat with New Idea, Penny revealed that she loves to take her kids out on adventures. "I’m terrible at staying at home with the kids – we always need to go out on an adventure. Both of my kids are incredibly active, so getting them outside and running around is a necessity," she said.

"Matt and I struggled to have children, so we feel very, very blessed to have the little two that we have." Instagram

The mum-of-two also shared an insight on the hardship her and her husband went through to have their family.

"Matt and I struggled to have children, so we feel very, very blessed to have the little two that we have," she said.

And with the actress always taking the chance to gush about her family on social media, there is no doubt the mean the world to her.