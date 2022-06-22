Penny has signed on to star in LiSTNR’s first audio fiction series, The Younger Man, based on the best-selling book of the same name by everyone’s favourite business mogul, Zoë Foster Blake. LiSTNR

The story follows the highs and lows of their unconventional relationship, as they humorously navigate their age gap in the face of societal pressure.

Penny is set to play one of Abby’s best friends and confidante, Chelsea, alongside Clickbait star Andrea Dimitriades playing Abby’s other bestie, Mads.

LiSTNR promises that the audio version will add some twists and turns to Zoë’s story, so even fans of the book have no excuses not to tune in.

“The process of using our production team’s skills to adapt and create a unique audio-first approach to The Younger Man story has been a dynamic, creative and exciting experience, and the result is a fun, compelling and immersive piece of audio-entertainment,” said LiSTNR’s Head of Content - Original Podcasts, Jen Goggin.

Penny made a name for herself as the beloved Dr. Tori Morgan on Home and Away, but now she’s expanding her horizons. Penny McNamee

Last year, Penny decided to leave Home and Away after more than five years, explaining to Who at the time that she had no regrets about leaving the show:

“I’m not someone who looks backwards. I’m a real believer in everything has its season and leaving the show felt like the end of a season to me,” she explains. “I feel hugely grateful for the amazing time I’ve had on the show,” she said.

Penny shares two kids, Jack, five and Neve, three, with husband Matt Tooker, whom she married in 2009.

The Younger Man is exclusively available now on the LiSTNR app.