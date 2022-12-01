Meadow's tribute post to her dad on the ninth anniversary of his death Instagram

The now 24-year-old captioned the photo with '9 years without you. I love you so much my angel'.

Just last month Meadow spoke about how she keeps her father's memory alive, revealing that she still watches his films.

'They always say the first thing you forget about someone is their voice, so I’m fortunate enough to have his voice in many movies,' she told Page Six.

She continued, 'I like to watch his movies at night. For me, it brings me joy to talk about him and keep his spirit alive.'

Paul's Fast And Furious co-star and godfather to Meadow, Vin Diesel, also took to Instagram on the anniversary, posting in memory of Walker nine years on.

The tear-provoking snap shows Vin Diesel looking at his mate with admiralty.

'Nine years...love you and miss you,' was what he captioned it.

The two actors create a close bond whilst acting together in the The Fast And The Furious movie franchise.

Vin has kept a close relationship with his god-daughter following the lose of Paul, evening taking the place of his bereaved best mate as he walked Meadow down the aisle when she tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan last year.

