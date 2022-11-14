While the Crocodile Dundee star has been resistant so far, our insider says the brood won’t be taking no for an answer. Getty

Friends say that his only daughter, Loren, and four sons, Brett, Clay, Todd, and Scott, are hoping their dad and Chance will return home for Christmas, so they can start persuading them to make a permanent move Down Under.

“It’s great that Paul’s looking out for Chance, but who’s looking out for Paul?” adds the insider.

“After the pandemic and all the scary things going on right now, crime rates skyrocketing in LA, especially where they live in Venice, you can see why they’d all like them to be safe and sound in Australia.

“It’s hard on the whole family and Paul misses his kids and grandkids.”

“They will be hoping to convince Chance to at least consider Australia. It’s long overdue. It’s been nearly 20 years since they had their dad ‘down the road’ and Paul’s missed out on so much,” says the source.

When Paul divorced Noelene for the second time in 1986 and started dating his American actress co-star Linda, the backlash drove the couple to move to LA permanently in 2003.

Since their 2014 divorce, Linda relocated part-time to Morocco to be with her new husband, tour guide Moulay Hafid Baba. She is still an active part of Chance’s life, splitting her time between the two countries, often basing herself at an LA home close to Paul’s.

Still, an LA-based source close to the Hogans says they’ll be surprised if ever returns to Sydney permanently.

“Chance is Paul’s number one priority,” adds the pal. “It breaks his heart to be away from his other kids, especially the grandkids, for so long, but for now, Chance’s friends and opportunities are in LA.

Just don’t be surprised if Paul teams up with Chance’s siblings in the ‘Aussie’ pitch.”

