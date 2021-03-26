Patti shared a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter Lauren (pictured right) Instagram

"Happy Birthday my darling Lauren, you have made our lives so wonderful because you are so special." Patti wrote.

"You are loved by everyone."

The sweet tribute garnered likes from many famous faces including Home & Away's Georgie Parker and My Kitchen Rules star Ash Pollard.

Rhonda Burchmore even voiced her support in the comments, writing, "Happiest birthday beautiful Lauren."

Lauren's welcomed her sixth child Alby into the world seven weeks early. Instagram

Other fans were also touched by the performer's post, flooding Patti's comments with birthday wishes.

Patti recently opened up about Lauren's latest pregnancy with Now To Love. Her daughter welcomed Alby into the world seven weeks early after what was a very harrowing ordeal.

"She had a very difficult pregnancy and she went into hospital, and was there for three months," Patti told the publication.

"To make everything easier, Bert and I got permission (during COVID restrictions) from the doctors to look after the little ones."

Bert was recently sent to hospital after a health scare. He has since returned home. Instagram

Bert Newton himself also recently spent some time in hospital after a frightening health scare.

In November last year, Patti shared a snap from Bert's hospital bedside. The TV legend was sporting a hospital cap and gown.

“Bert’s been in hospital, all good,” Patti captioned the photo “‘He’s Got a Lot of Living to Do.’”

The presenter managed to return home in time for Christmas to spend the holiday with his loving, and ever-growing, family.

