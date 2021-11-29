Patti shared this photo to pay tribute to her beloved Bert. Instagram

The sad news of Bert's passing rocked the nation and left a sizable dent in the Newton family after it was confirmed on October 30, following months of ill health for the 83-year-old.

The beloved star had his leg amputated earlier this year following complications from an infected toe, where Patti later revealed that it was a difficult road to recovery for Bert.

"When you have a leg amputated, you have to be on a lot of painkillers, and Bert had had, just this year alone, he's had eight procedures, which all involved anaesthetics, and that affects you pretty badly," she previously told Daily Mail Australia.

"Your whole system and just everything closes down really. That was all," she explained.

Patti and her granddaughter at Bert's funeral. Getty

Bert was honoured with a state funeral earlier this month, where Patti was joined by her six grandchildren, her daughter Lauren, her son-in-law Matt Welsh, and friends of Bert to farewell the star.

The ceremony was fitting for a man of Bert's magnitude, with tributes flowing from his family and close friends as they remembered the impact he left behind.

While Patti herself didn't speak during the ceremony, she did plan the service for her late husband, and spoke of her loss to reporters outside of the family home the day after Bert's passing.

"It's very, very devastating. All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man," she said.

"All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man." Getty

Patti also spoke of her husband to the Herald Sun days before the funeral, where she said he lived to be loved and would be stunned by the outpouring of grief and affection over his passing.

"He would be overwhelmed by the response," Patti told the publication. "I’m overwhelmed by it, because I find myself thinking: I hope I appreciated him enough. I hope I told him how fabulous he was."

She added: "Bert wanted to be loved and he never thought he was. He wanted more than anything in the world to be loved. He always said, ‘Do you love me?’ I’d say, ‘Don’t be stupid, of course I love you.’ Nothing was enough. It had to be more."

Patti also spoke of how she and the rest of Bert's family want him remembered as a "wonderful, loving fun man who lived with us at home."