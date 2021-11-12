Patti arrived at Bert's funeral with her family. Getty

"Understandably, she is shattered," Susie said of Patti. "She said to me her heart has broken, but Bert is now at peace."

The sad news of Bert's passing rocked the nation after it was confirmed on Saturday, October 30, following months of ill health for the 83-year-old.

The beloved star had his leg amputated earlier this year following complications from an infected toe, where Patti later revealed that it was a difficult road to recovery for Bert.

He is survived by his wife Patti and their two children, Lauren and Matthew, with Patti having revealed her late husband's final moments.

"All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man." Getty

"It's very, very devastating. All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man," she told reporters outside of the family home the day after his passing.

"I left at ten past seven, and I was just pulling around to come into my drive and I get the call to say he'd taken his last breath at 7.22pm.

"So I missed him, but maybe he didn't want me to be there for his last breath," she said of his final moments.

"We have to just make sure that the love he gave us stays with us forever," the 76-year-old added.

Patti and Bert's son did not attend the funeral. Getty

Patti also spoke of her husband to the Herald Sun ahead of the funeral, where she said he lived to be loved and would be stunned by the outpouring of grief and affection over his passing.

"He would be overwhelmed by the response," Patti told the publication. "I’m overwhelmed by it, because I find myself thinking: I hope I appreciated him enough. I hope I told him how fabulous he was."

She added: "Bert wanted to be loved and he never thought he was. He wanted more than anything in the world to be loved. He always said, ‘Do you love me?’ I’d say, ‘Don’t be stupid, of course I love you.’ Nothing was enough. It had to be more."

Patti also spoke of how she and the rest of Bert's family want him remembered as a "wonderful, loving fun man who lived with us at home."

For his funeral, Australian entertainment journalist Peter Ford explained on The Morning Show that Patti had met with representatives from the Premier’s office to discuss the arrangements for Bert's service.

"I think what Patti was very determined to do was to try and find that middle ground between it being a religious service, a mass, but also have the show business element as well," Peter said.

Peter also confirmed that Bert and Patti’s son Matthew would not be in attendance, where he instead composed a message to be read on the day.

Patti had revealed to Daily Mail Australia that Matthew, who is based in New York, did not make the trip home for the service due to "logistics" and COVID.

