Patrick O’Connor (right) has shared a heartfelt tribute to Home And Away’s Tim Franklin (left). Instagram

As well as viewers being disappointed with the exit, his co-stars were also sad to no longer be working with Tim – none more so than fellow actor Patrick O’Connor (who plays Dean) who wrote a heartfelt tribute to his friend on Instagram and shared some candid snaps of the star.

“Tim’s going to burn me for putting these photos up, so hopefully he sees the love before the fury. As we all know he left our screens last night and so ended the journey of Colby Thorne,” Patrick, who also joined Home and Away in 2018, penned.

“Tim and I auditioned for Colby and Dean and when we got the parts we made a pact to make sure we gave it a red hot crack. I didn’t know him that well before Home and Away but now, to say I love him like a brother is an understatement.

“We went through so many rides together over the 3 years, shootings, weddings, detoxing and investigations,” he added.

His praise didn’t stop there, with Patrick not holding back with his admiration for Tim.

“He is by far one of the best actors I have ever worked with and I’ll only ever say this once, but I miss his hugs and his constant need for affection,” he wrote.

“He nailed this role and no one else could’ve done what he did. He’s a beautiful man!”

Since his Home and Away exit, Tim has already moved on to his next project - launching webseries iAm.