Patti is joining the cast of the iconic musical, Mary Poppins! Getty

Patti's Brisbane performance will see her join the talented all-Australian cast, which includes Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert.

Nancye Hayes will continue to perform the role for the remainder of the Sydney season, which must close on Sunday 9 October.

They'll also be joined by Tom Wren as George Banks, Lucy Maunder as Winifred Banks, Hannah Waterman as Mrs Brill, Gareth Isaac as Robertson Ay, Robert Grubb as Chairman and Admiral Boom, Chelsea Plumley as Miss Andrew, Cherine Peck as Mrs Corry, Lisa Sontag as Miss Lark, Kade Hughes as Neleus, Stephen Anderson as Park Keeper, and Andrew Broadbent as Policeman.

Co-creator Cameron Mackintosh revealed that he was delighted to have acting veteran Patti on board for the Brisbane leg of the famed musical. ​

​​​​“Patti is an incredibly talented and loved star; it is such a coup to have her returning to musical theatre in our new production. The role has been performed by greats all over the world, currently Nancye Hayes in Sydney, Petula Clark in London and Debra Byrne in the previous Australian production.

Patti still misses her beloved husband Bert terribly. Getty

"Patti’s performance will be a true gift for the people of Brisbane when Mary Poppins flies into town.”

The news comes after Entertainment Reporter and friend of Patti, Peter Ford, revealed to 4BC Breakfast with Laurel, Gary & Mark on Monday that the 77-year-old is still struggling to accept the death of her adoring husband.

"She's up and down," he revealed. "It's still a huge thing for her. She said to me yesterday, 'I still think her doorbell is going to ring and he's going to be there and it's going to be a big set-up for a TV show.'

"She's having trouble coming to terms with it, it's only been about nine months - but she is heading back to work."

Tickets for Mary Poppins at Brisbane’s Lyric Theatre, QPAC go on sale today for performances commencing Saturday 22 October and can be purchased here.