What Are Parental Controls?

Parental controls, also known as parental lock or kids lock, are features that let you control how and when your child uses the internet or their devices. Here are some of the things you can do with parental controls:

Set up an internet filter that blocks out inappropriate websites or content.

Restrict when and/or how much time your child spends on their device.

Monitor what your child does on their device and/or track their location via the device’s GPS.

Restrict purchases or place spending limits on online marketplaces.

So whether you want to protect your child from seeing adult content or you simply want to limit their screen time, parental controls are the way to go.

How To Set Up Parental Lock On Different Devices

iOS

You can set limits on which apps your child can use and for long, block out certain websites, and filter explicit iTunes content out on your child’s Apple mobile device (iPad, iPhone, etc.).

Learn how to set up iOS parental controls here.

Android

There are a variety of Android devices (e.g. Samsung tablets, Google Pixel phones, etc.), so your specific device may have its own built-in parental controls. Generally, you can ‘lock out’ the use of certain apps or prevent your child from downloading Play Store content that’s not rated for their age group. You can even lock the entire device!

Learn how to set up Android parental controls here.

Windows 10/Xbox One

On Microsoft products like Windows 10 PCs or Xbox One, you can limit screen time, restrict content, and get weekly reports about your child’s online activity.

Learn how to set up Windows 10 parental controls here.

Mac

There are several different things you can do with Mac’s parental controls, like remotely access your child’s computer, restrict website access, disable Siri and other utilities, and set time limits.

Learn how to set up Mac parental controls here.

Optus

With Optus, you have to set up your parental controls on the router. Depending on the modem, you may only be able to restrict network usage. But with advanced router models (like those from NETGEAR), you may be able to do more.

For more information on Optus parental controls, check out your router manufacturer’s website.

Telstra

You have to opt into Telstra Broadband Protect to access the network’s parental controls. But once you have it enabled on your account, you can monitor your child’s online usage, block out adult websites, and more.

Learn how to set up Telstra parental controls here.

Chrome

Google’s parental controls aren’t too fancy, but they get the job done. With Safe Search, you can block out adult searches altogether. Plus, you can monitor your child’s activity, set screen time limits, and even lock out their device.

Learn how to set up Chrome parental controls here.

Netflix

If you don’t want your child browsing through Netflix’s more adult selection of TV shows and films, you can create a special kid-friendly profile and/or lock out certain types of content based on your child’s age group.

Learn how to set up Netflix parental controls here.

YouTube

YouTube has a handy guide on how to install their parental controls, but an easier alternative would be to download the YouTube Kids app (versus their standard app) on your child’s device instead.

Learn how to set up YouTube parental controls here.

Nintendo

Prevent your kid from accessing mature games or maxing out your credit card on the app store through the Nintendo Parental Controls app.

Learn how to set up Nintendo parental controls here.

PS4

If your child spends too much time or money on their PS4, you can set both playtime and purchasing limits on their console. You can also restrict their web searches and block out explicit content – including mature games.

Learn how to set up PS4 parental controls here.

Third-Party Parental Control Software You Should Check Out

Kaspersky Safe Kids

Price: $USD 14.95 ($AUD 22) per year

Features:

Monitor your child’s online and device activity

Restrict access to adult websites and explicit content

Limit when and how long your child can use the internet/their device

Track your child’s location and battery life

Learn more about Kaspersky Safe Kids here.

Kidslox

Price: Free for the basic plan; as low as $USD 79.99 ($AUD 117) for the lifetime plan

Features:

Monitor your child’s online and device activity

Restrict access to adult websites and explicit content

Limit when and how long your child can use the internet/their device

Track your child’s location

Learn more about Kidslox here.

Norton Family Premier (formerly known as K9 Web Protection)

Price: $USD 54.99 ($AUD 80) per year

Features:

Monitor your child’s online and device activity

Restrict access to adult websites and explicit content

Limit when and how long your child can use the internet/their device

Lock your child’s device remotely

Learn more about Norton Family Premier here.

Ourpact

Price: Free for the basic plan; as low as $USD 1.99 ($AUD 3) per month

Features:

Monitor your child’s online and device activity

Restrict access to adult websites and explicit content

Limit when and how long your child can use the internet/their device

Track your child’s location

Learn more about Ourpact here.

Parenting Advice: How To Teach Kids About Responsible Technology Use

Do away with Google altogether and use a kids’ search engine instead.

Discuss with your child what safety measures you’re putting in place and why. Come up with a tech plan and schedule together – so that all parties are happy with the compromise.

Talk to your kids about the realities of the internet. Some topics you can cover (depending on your child’s age) are cyberbullying, stranger danger, responsible social media use and its effect on mental health, sexually explicit content, and more.

Encourage your child to approach you with any questions or concerns they might have. Instead of hiding their activity or trying to circumvent your security measures, they’ll be more likely to be honest with you.

Parenting Websites: Where To Get Helpful Resources On Technology

Not sure how to proceed? Check out these articles for more information on how to help your child use technology responsibly.

The First Step To Your Child’s Safety Online

While parental controls aren’t the end-all-be-all of online safety (after all, tech-savvy kids can find ways around your security measures), they are an important first step in ensuring that your child fosters a healthy relationship with technology.

