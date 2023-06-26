Described as “soft like a marshmallow” by a raving reviewer, this panda Oodie features an adorably animated design of, you guessed it, little pandas.
Luojida Blanket Hoodie Panda Wearable Blanket, $26.99 at Amazon
Taking it up a notch is this hooded blanket that will have you looking like a fuzzy panda to keep you warm and cosy while you lounge around.
Mooloola Panda Hooded Blanket, $59 at City Beach
Another one to help you channel the playful spirit of pandas, this velvety soft hooded blanket is simply too endearing to pass up.
Happey Sleepy Panda Blanket Hoodie, $99.95 at THE ICONIC
Sorry Ken, it’s a Barbie girl world and the vibe is pink everything. This perfectly pink hooded blanket is the one of your Malibu dreams.
Oversized Sherpa Sweatshirt Wearable Blanket, $11.99 at Amazon
The perfect design to lull you into a restful sleep, you’ll cruise right through the chills of winter with this wearable blanket.