With their round faces, big eyes, and distinctive black and white fur patterns, it’s not hard to understand the phenomenon that surrounds pandas.

Their playful antics in particular are endearing and captivating, showing off their joyful and lighthearted side that delights our inner child.

So, why wouldn’t we want to wrap ourselves in an adorable panda-printed Oodie this winter? We can’t possibly think of a reason.

If, like us, you’re ready to make the panda plunge and purchase your very own Oodie or hooded blanket this season, then read on for our top picks to shop in Australia.

The best panda Oodies to shop in Australia