Pamela proved she's still got what it takes to be a model, when she stepped out for the glamorous Jasmin party at Art Basel in Miami.

Wearing a skimpy white dress, which left little to the imagination, the blonde bombshell showed off her very ample cleavage and enviable physique.

Her red-carpet ready makeup look, consisting of matte complexion and neutral tones, showed off her youthful visage, and she wore her trademark tresses in loose flowing waves.

Opting for casual glamour, Pammy teamed her ensemble with a pair of nude heels, which showed off her slender and trim pins.

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has graced the cover of numerous fashion magazines and holds the record for the most Playboy covers in its history.

Pamela’s most recent red-carpet appearance comes after it was revealed she will star in Ultra Tune’s latest incarnation of their “Unexpected Situations” series of television commercials.

In a statement, Ultra Tune Executive Director, Sean Buckley stated: “Pamela is a perfect fit for our brand. She’s sassy, smart, funny, beautiful and a true crusader for women’s rights.

“Some of our commercials have been called “sexist” and “out of touch” supposedly portraying women in an out-dated manner as “victims” with men always “saving” them.

“So, we thought, let’s tip this on its head. This time Pamela will be the hero, Pamela will take charge,” he wrote.

According to the statement, the television commercial is expected to first air in conjunction with the 2020 Australian Tennis Open and Big Bash Cricket.